Weather Forecast: Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — We are looking at another day with thunderstorms along with the chance that some of them may become strong to severe.

Storms that do become strong could produce 50 mph winds, large hail (up to quarter size) and heavy rain.

Today's Storms will be most widespread between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the strongest storms expected for areas along and east of the Highway 93 Corridor.

A few showers or an isolated storm will be possible again on Wednesday, no strong storms are expected Wednesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A pretty nice weather pattern sets up Thursday and continues through the weekend. Models are keeping a few light rain showers possible as we end the week with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

