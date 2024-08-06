Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

Another round of strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening across Western Montana.
Storms Tuesday
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — We are looking at another day with thunderstorms along with the chance that some of them may become strong to severe.

Storms that do become strong could produce 50 mph winds, large hail (up to quarter size) and heavy rain.

Today's Storms will be most widespread between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the strongest storms expected for areas along and east of the Highway 93 Corridor.

A few showers or an isolated storm will be possible again on Wednesday, no strong storms are expected Wednesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A pretty nice weather pattern sets up Thursday and continues through the weekend. Models are keeping a few light rain showers possible as we end the week with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader