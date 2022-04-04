Weather Forecast: Strong winds and heavy mountain snow Monday

MISSOULA — Very active weather is expected Monday and Tuesday for the northern Rockies with heavy mountain snow, valley rain/snow and very strong winds.

Winds:

A High Wind Warning is in place for all of western Montana starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. Wind gusts across the region could reach 50-60 mph. Wind gusts in the Bitterroot Valley could even reach as high as 65 mph. Along the Divide, winds could reach as high as 70 mph. Downed trees and power lines are likely with this. Also, dangerous crosswinds leading to overturned high profile vehicles along I-90 will be possible. The greatest threat for this is from Drummond to Butte.

Snow:

While valleys see a mix of rain/snow, mountains could see heavy snow. Passes such as Lookout, Lolo and Marias could see snow amounts of 8"-to-12". MacDonald, Homestake and Rogers Passes could see snow amounts around 4"-to-7". Factor in the winds and blowing snow, travel could be very difficult Monday into Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for these locations starting this morning and continuing into Tuesday.

High pressure will return to end the week with temperatures returning to the 60s and even 70s by Friday.