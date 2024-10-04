Weather Forecast: Strong winds Friday

MISSOULA — A strong cold front will allow the winds to quickly pick up by this afternoon and evening.

Gusts between 40 mph to 50 mph will be possible for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys and 50 mph to 60 mph for Glacier National Park, Seeley/Swan Valley, I-90 corridor east of Missoula along with Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg.

A Wind Advisory is in place for northwest Montana along the Montana/Idaho border with gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph possible.

Scattered rain showers will also develop this evening as the front moves through.

Rain showers will move out late Friday night leading to a sunny and dry weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday then upper 60s and 70s by Sunday.

High pressure remains in place through the middle of next week as temperatures remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

