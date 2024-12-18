Weather Forecast: Strong winds through this evening

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers along with gusty winds around Western Montana this afternoon.

Highs are running in the low to mid-40s.

Rain showers come to an end tonight with breezy winds sticking around through the evening.

High pressure returns Thursday through Sunday. This will lead to calm and mild weather with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Mountain snow along with valley rain/snow returns next week.

However, as temperatures remain in the 40s snow impacts will primarily remain in the mountains.