Weather Forecast: Summer heat, thunderstorms, and more this week

MISSOULA — We're kicking off the 4th of July week with some summer heat!

Although temperatures won't be close to record-breaking the next few days, it will be dangerously hot for those who are sensitive to the heat (children, elderly, pets, etc.).

Highs will be reaching low 90°s through Wednesday, so stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on your neighbors.

All of the heat and dry, sunny conditions will create the perfect recipe for some thunderstorms by the midweek. A cold front will probably push in Wednesday night and bring gusty winds, possible thunderstorms, and scattered showers.

On Thursday, expect the same chance for thunderstorms in western Montana.

The 4th of July holiday itself (Friday) looks more comfortable temperature-wise with only slight chances for thunderstorms.