Weather Forecast: Summer temperatures are here to stay

MISSOULA — Above-average temperatures are here to stay for another summer week.

Right now, the jet stream sitting above western Montana is keeping out cooler air. Jet streams are rivers of wind that act like boundary lines between hot air masses and cool air masses. This means that for the Western Montana Fair this weekend, we will be seeing hot temperatures!

Tonight, Friday, and Saturday will be reaching the upper 90's, with the warmest day being Friday. If you are attending the Fair in the morning and afternoon hours, be sure to wear sunscreen and keep drinking water because it will not cool down until the sun begins to set.

Pockets of showers and storms are possible along the divide. These showers will be brief and may pour out heavy rain, but the main threats will be any wind or lightning which could spark more fire danger.

Any possibility of storms will dissipate by Sunday and Monday of next week.