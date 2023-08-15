Weather Forecast: Summer temperatures bring the heat to Montana

MISSOULA — An upper level high pressure ridge has been building the last few days and now temperatures are expected to reach record-breaking levels through Thursday.

For most locations, temperatures will be in the high 90s and some areas will be hitting triple digits.

But it is not just the daytime highs that will be shattering records, overnight lows are also likely to be breaking records. Overnight, low temps will be getting close to 70 degrees for some areas.

In this type of heat wave, it is important to aware of the potential for heat-related illnesses to affect you and loved ones. For more information on tips and tricks to be safe in the hot weather, check out this article: https://www.kpax.com/lifestyle/your-health-matters/how-to-stay-safe-in-montanas-scorching-heat.

The heat is expected to hold through Thursday, with temperatures finally cooling down over the weekend. The cool-down will bring winds though, which is increasing fire danger levels.

Also, the dry heat will lower humidity over the next few days and choke out vegetation, so a Red Flag Warning may be in our near future.

Try to stay cool this week and beat the heat - summer is still going strong!