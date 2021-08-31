Weather Forecast: Sunny and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — A dry cold front will bring breezy winds to western Montana Tuesday with gusts of 25-35 mph possible by the afternoon and evening. Keep this in mind if you have plans to be on the water as choppy lake conditions are expected. The front will be completely dry, so expected sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Very nice weather is expected Wednesday - Friday with daytime highs in the 70s and cool nights with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer by the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds. High temperatures will return to the upper 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies overhead.