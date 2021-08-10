Weather Forecast: Sunny and hot weather ahead

MISSOULA — Looking at an overall nice day Tuesday. Temperatures will be hovering right around seasonal average topping out in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

As high pressure continues to build, abundant sunshine with a return to smoky and hazy skies is expected by the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will return to the low 90s by Wednesday and continue to warm into the mid and upper 90s by the weekend.

Expect widespread 90s through Sunday, then a shift to cooler weather is expected by the start of next week as temperatures fall back into the 80s Monday. 70s and 80s then look to continue through next week.