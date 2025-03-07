Weather Forecast: Sunny and mild this weekend

MISSOULA — We are looking at a quiet and dry weekend with highs in the 40s on Friday and then 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Active and cooler weather moves in next week.

A broad trough of low pressure along with several cold fronts, will bring off-and-on valley rain/snow and mountain snow through the week.

Highs will be in the mid-40s on Monday & Tuesday. We'll see a quick warm-up into the 50s Wednesday, then drop into the 30s Thursday and Friday behind a cold front.

