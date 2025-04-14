Weather Forecast: Sunny and mild to start the week

MISSOULA — A high pressure ridge will bring clear skies along with mild temperatures to start the week.

It's a chilly start to the day Monday with temperatures mostly in the 20s.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 50s and 60s by this afternoon.

Sunny and mild to start the week

The warmest day of the week comes Tuesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

A cold front moves through the region Wednesday bringing rain showers back to the forecast.

Showers look to start in Northwest Montana Wednesday afternoon then move into west-central and Southwest Montana Wednesday night.

Behind the cold front highs drop into the 40s with scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow Thursday.

