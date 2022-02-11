Weather Forecast: Sunny and mild weekend

MISSOULA — A disturbance east of the Divide is bringing snow showers to locations in central and eastern Montana this morning. Here in western Montana, we remain dry and will continue to see dry conditions through the weekend. One aspect of the disturbance passing to our east will be a cool down in temperatures, however, high temps will still continue to be about 10 degrees above normal through the weekend.

A low pressure system approaches the northern Rockies Monday bringing a brief end to our high pressure. Some light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow showers will be possible by Monday afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40s.

Temperatures return to seasonal normal Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be another round of snow possible Wednesday. This system looks to be stronger and will carry with it a better chance for accumulating snow.

This change to cooler temperatures and snow looks to be brief, as models have high pressure returning by the end of the week with mild and dry weather once again moving in.