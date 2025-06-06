Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend ahead

MISSOULA — A few more clouds and breezy for our Friday as a very weak system is moving through western Montana. Highs today are again topping out mostly in the 70s.

High pressure quickly builds for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday.

The hottest temperatures move in Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

By the middle part of next week, models show a more active pattern setting up bringing scattered thunderstorms back to the forecast and highs returning to the 70s and low 80s.