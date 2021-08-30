Weather Forecast: Sunny and pleasant weather this week

MISSOULA — Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 80s and sunny skies.

A dry cold front will drop temperatures back into the low to mid 70s Tuesday. Breezy winds will also develop as the front moves through with gusts around 20-30 mph possible. The drop in temperatures and breezy winds will be the only indication that a front moved through as skies will remain clear with no rain.

Very nice weather is expected as we start September with highs in the 70s and sunny skies Wednesday through Friday.

By the weekend a weak ridge of high pressure will build leading to seasonably warm temperatures, upper 70s to mid 80s and sunny skies.