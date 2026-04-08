Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm the next couple days

MISSOULA - High pressure will remain in the region today through Friday allowing for ample sunshine and warming highs.

For Wednesday, highs will run about 5° to 10° above average topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Breezy west winds are expected by the afternoon, but nothing nearly as strong as Tuesday... generally, gusts up to 20-25mph will be possible.

Tons of sunshine continues into Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s... mid 60s to low 70s for Friday (although a few more clouds will begin to move in from the SSW).

A southwesterly flow ramps up ahead of an incoming trough of low pressure on Saturday allowing for a pretty good chance of scattered thunderstorms to develop. Highs will remain well above average (in the mid 60s to low 70s), but drop behind a cold front into the low to mid 50s for Sunday with rain.

The return to mountain snow and valley rain looks to stick around early next week.