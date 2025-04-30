Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm to end the week

MISSOULA — We are looking at a pretty nice day around Western Montana.

Highs are right around seasonal normal (low to mid 60s) with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

We are still looking at the warmest temperatures of the season to end the week.

Highs make it back into the low to mid 70s Thursday before warming into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

Temperatures remain warm on Saturday with another round of upper 70s to low 80s expected.

The one change will be the introduction of afternoon and evening rain showers or thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

As the front moves through Sunday, temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s with scattered rain showers through the day.

Taking a quick look at next week, models keep mild weather in the forecast for the first full week of May with highs in the low to mid 70s.

