Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm Tuesday

MISSOULA — Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be felt across the northern Rockies Tuesday as highs top out in the 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning scattered thunderstorms will develop across southwest Montana. West-central and northwest Montana will remain dry.

Thunderstorm chances then shift to northwest Montana Wednesday around mid morning. These will then clear by mid afternoon. During this time west-central and southwest Montana will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures Wednesday will top out in the 80s.

Sunshine and mostly dry conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with highs ranging in the low to upper 80s.

Starting Saturday we are watching the potential for a prolonged heat wave to impact the northern Rockies. Highs will warm into the 90s for most of western Montana Saturday then continue to warm into the mid and upper 90s Sunday and even low 100s by Monday! Although temperatures will be well above normal for late June, the more impactful aspect of this event may be the duration, as model solutions do not begin to break down the ridge of high pressure until late next week.