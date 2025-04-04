Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend

MISSOULA — Rain and snow have moved out, high pressure has moved in and we'll see sunny skies and warming temperatures through the weekend.

Highs are in the 40s to low 50s today, we'll then see 50s and 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Next week will showcase temperatures right around to slightly above normal with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Scattered rain showers will make a return to the forecast on Monday and stick around through the middle of next week.

