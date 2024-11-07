Weather Forecast: Sunny, dry and hazy into the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through Saturday with inversions and valley fog possible each morning.

Those stuck under inversions will see highs in the low to mid-40s. This looks most likely across Northwest Montana.

Areas that break free of the inversions will be able to see temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The ridge starts to break down on Sunday, and as it does rain showers will start to pop up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s.

A low pressure system brings a return of mountain snow and valley rain/snow Monday and continues through around Thursday of next week.

During this time snow will return to mountain passes with winter driving conditions expected. Right now very little to no impacts are expected in the valleys.

