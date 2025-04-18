Weather Forecast: Sunny Friday, Showers return for the weekend

MISSOULA — Bundle up as you head out the door this morning!

Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the teens and twenties last night.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm mostly into the 50s with sunny skies overhead.

Rain showers will make a return for the Easter weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Saturday with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, along with some scattered afternoon showers.

Not widespread, but scattered rain showers develop again Sunday as a cold front approaches, expect highs to remain in the 50s.

We'll remain somewhat active into next week with off-and-on rain showers and temperatures in the 50s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: