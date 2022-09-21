Weather Forecast: Sunny today, rainy tomorrow

MISSOULA — For most of the day today we will see gorgeous weather. Skies will be sunny and mostly clear, just a few breezy winds with 70 degree temperatures.

Around the 10:00 PM hour later today, a low pressure system will push widespread rain into north central Idaho and western Montana.

There are just a few concerns with this widespread rain as we move into Thursday - lots of rain could lead to standing water on roadways and hydroplaning. At the same time, the rain will be fantastic for the Moose fire and other wildfires that have gained ground with our recent winds.

Expect to hear rain pattering throughout the night and to have cloudy, rainy skies for most of Thursday.

All the moisture looks to exit Montana by Friday morning, which means we'll have a gorgeous weekend for the UM homecoming parade and Griz game.