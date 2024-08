MISSOULA — High pressure means sunny, warm, dry and hazy conditions through the weekend.

The highs will be running in the 80s and low 90s.

Another cold front (not nearly as strong as the one we saw earlier this week) will move through Monday night into Tuesday.

This will cool temperatures into the 70s and low 80s by next Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms returning as well.

After this, high pressure quickly returns with 80s and even a few 90s returning to end next week.