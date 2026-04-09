Weather Forecast: Sunny & warm today; thunderstorms ahead

MISSOULA - High pressure will remain in the region into Friday allowing for ample sunshine and warming highs.

For Thursday, highs will run about 5° to 15° above average topping out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

We'll see mid 60s to low 70s for highs Friday with a few more clouds beginning to move in from the south... there's an isolated threat for late day thunderstorms in southwest Montana (including the southern Bitterroot), but most activity will hold off until Saturday as a moist, southwesterly flow out ahead of an incoming trough of low pressure ramps way up!

Erin Yost

Erin Yost

Highs will remain above average (in the 60s), but drop behind a cold front into the mid 50s for Sunday with rain.

By Monday, a drop in temps will lead to lowering snow levels, creating the potential for winter weather impacts at pass levels. If travelling, be sure to monitor the forecast and be prepared for changing road conditions through the early part of the week.