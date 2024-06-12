Weather Forecast: Sunshine and breezy Wednesday

MISSOULA — Sunny skies, breezy winds, and 70° temperatures are the highlights for today. Winds will be gusting around 20 mph to 25 mph into the evening.

Temperatures warm and the winds slow down Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 70s and 80s Friday however, the winds will once again pick up as a cold front approaches the region. Winds will again gust around 20 mph to 25 mph.

Temperatures run much cooler for the weekend as highs drop into the 60s behind the front. Breezy winds will again stick around, especially on Saturday.

A low pressure system will bring our best chance of rain by Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures remaining in the 60s.

One thing to keep in mind as well, is that snow is looking possible in the mountains along the Divide. This could potentially impact Glacier National Park by Monday of next week.

Just keep this in mind if you have plans to head to the park to start next week.