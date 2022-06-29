Weather Forecast: Sunshine and breezy winds Wednesday

MISSOULA — A cold front moved through western Montana last night. Behind it, expect breezy winds and cooler temperatures Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s with winds gusting around 25-35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory goes back into effect at noon today and lasts through 9 pm tonight. Wave heights could reach around 1-3 feet.

Temperatures will slowly warm for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s by Saturday.

Models are in good agreement for our next low pressure system to bring a round of thunderstorms Sunday and Monday of next week. What ever 4th of July plans you have be prepared to dodge some thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.