Weather Forecast: Sunshine and hot weather Thursday

MISSOULA — Thursday will be hot and dry for most of western Montana with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The one exception looks to be southwest Montana near the divide (Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Anaconda, Butte). These areas will see a few isolated thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon and evening.

Models are showing a few isolated thunderstorms develop Friday morning for western Montana before hot and dry weather returns Friday afternoon. Expect another day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot with mid to upper 90s for areas along and south of I-90. Northwest Montana will see highs in the low to mid 90s.