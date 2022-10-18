Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm afternoons coming to an end

MISSOULA — Sunshine, haze and warm temperatures continue Tuesday through Thursday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Changes will start to be felt Friday with increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The biggest impacts will be felt this weekend as much cooler temperatures along with valley rain/snow and mountain snow move in. Elevations above 6,000 ft. could see 6" or more of snow. This will impact many mountain passes and also lead to raw backcountry conditions.

No major impacts due to snow are expected in the valleys, however, some light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible by Sunday morning.

Temperatures remain in the 40s with mountain snow and valley rain/snow continuing into next week.