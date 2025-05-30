Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm Friday, Record heat Saturday

MISSOULA — Looking at a beautiful day for your Friday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with abundant sunshine overhead.

The hottest temperatures of the year are expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The one thing that could offer some relief, more cloud cover is expected Saturday giving us some breaks from the sun.

Still though temperatures will be running 20°-to-25° above normal for this time of year.

A cold front moves through Sunday bringing an end the the extreme heat.

Highs will be back in the 70s Sunday then fall in the to 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week.