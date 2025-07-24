Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures

MISSOULA — Beautiful weather around western Montana to end the week.

Temperatures will continue to warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s to low 90s and sunny skies overhead.

For the weekend, temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 80s. Models are pointing at a a few thunderstorm opportunities this weekend with the best chance for these storms occurring across southwest Montana on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s into the start of next week. Thunderstorm opportunities remain in the forecast into next week and once again primarily impacting southwest Montana.