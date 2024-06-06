Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures through next week

MISSOULA — Not much to talk about over the next few days as high pressure keeps our weather sunny, warm and dry.

Highs will range in the upper 70s to low 80s Today and Friday then warm into the mid and upper 80s Saturday.

One thing models have done is cool temperatures just a bit for the Friday and Saturday time frame. Temperatures reaching the low 90s look less likely.

We will see a very weak disturbance move through on Sunday.

This will bring increasing clouds along with a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Next week looks beautiful with sunny skies sticking around and highs ranging in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

