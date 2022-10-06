Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm through the weekend

MISSOULA - High pressure continues its dominance through the weekend. Highs will generally be in the 60s to low 70s.

Hazy skies look to make a return as this high pressure brings some smoke from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

Models are continuing to show a cool down by Tuesday of next week.

However, recent runs don't drop temperatures as much compared to earlier in the week.

Right now, highs will still drop to around seasonal normal, upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many could still see the first freezing temperatures of the season by Wednesday morning with lows expected to be in the low to mid-30s.

