Weather Forecast: Sunshine Friday, PM storms Saturday

MISSOULA — Very pleasant Spring weather for our Thursday. Highs today are in the upper 60s to low 70s with a bit of a breeze and sunny skies.

We'll warm it right back up into the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

One thing to keep in mind for Saturday plans, afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to the forecast as a cold front approaches.

Much like last Saturday, most of the day will be dry and warm, however, clouds increase during the afternoon with thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.

As the cold front moves through, expect highs in the 60s and 70s Sunday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the day.

Behind the cold front, we will move into an active and cooler weather pattern next week.

Highs will be running in the 50s to low 60s along scattered rain showers each day through Wednesday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: