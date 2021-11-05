Weather Forecast: Sunshine Friday, showers return Saturday

MISSOULA — Looking at a very nice day Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures running around 10 degrees above average.

Our next system will bring scattered rain and snow back to the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning. During this time, snow levels will remain in the mountains while valleys see mostly rain. There is a chance that valleys in northwest Montana could see some snow mix in, however, no accumulation is expected.

Another round of rain and snow will move in Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. This system will be cooler and allow some snow to make it into valley locations Saturday night into Sunday, again though very little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys.

The overall trend for next week keeps active and cool weather in the forecast. Several storm systems will move from the Pacific ocean into the northern Rockies primarily Tuesday through Friday. While valleys see rain/snow showers during this time, mountains will begin to build on their snowpack with good amounts of snow possible in the higher elevations through next week.