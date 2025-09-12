Weather Forecast: Sunshine on tap for the weekend with very isolated showers/t'storms

MISSOULA - Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening — mainly across the northwest quarter of the state (especially the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Glacier National Park, Salish Mountains and Cabinet Range), but west central Montana could see a few, too.

As with the last several days, gusty/erratic winds, small hail and heavy rain will be likely in the thunderstorms.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 9.12.25

Tonight into Saturday morning, patchy fog will be likely across western Montana’s valleys with lows in the 40s to around 50.

Saturday will feature a very isolated, lingering shower or storm behind our exiting system; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Yost

Patchy morning fog will be possible again Sunday morning with generally mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers chances will increase by the evening as our next system approaches and ultimately ushers in widespread showers, cooler temps and increased westerly winds overnight and into Monday.

Most precipitation will be focused across Southwest Montana, but everyone should see a chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be really nice weather days with normal highs in the low to mid 70s.

