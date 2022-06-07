Weather Forecast: Sunshine returns Tuesday

MISSOULA — Valley fog will be possible Tuesday morning across western Montana. Once this clears all of the region will experience sunshine Tuesday. The exception will be the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park region where clouds and a few showers could linger. The best chance for light rain will be in the Glacier Region.

Expect Cloudy skies Wednesday with showers and scattered thunderstorms returning primarily to areas south of the I-90 corridor by the afternoon. Areas north of I-90 will stay dry with some sunshine peaking through those clouds at times.

The warmest temperatures of the week will come Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies both days.

The weekend will bring a return of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s Saturday then cooler air moves in to start next week. Highs drop into the mid and upper 60s Sunday then low 60s by Monday and Tuesday.