Weather Forecast: Sunshine Saturday, cooler and breezy Sunday

MISSOULA — Expect mostly to partly sunny skies on your Friday with high temperatures running a bit below normal, mostly topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As high pressure builds, Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next weather system will come in the form of a cold front on Sunday. This really won't bring much as far as precipitation goes, however, expect cooler temperatures (low to mid-50s) with breezy winds as the front moves through.

Next week is showing an active but not really intense Spring weather pattern. This means we will see temperatures in the 60s with maybe even a few 70s along with scattered rain showers.

Most of the showers look to build in by around Wednesday of next week.

