Weather Forecast: Sunshine Saturday, rain showers Sunday

MISSOULA — Expect sunshine and very warm weather Friday and Saturday behind a strong ridge of high pressure.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s today and may even be a bit warmer Saturday.

Changes start Saturday night and continue into Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on both Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like the best chance for thunderstorms will be Saturday evening as the front is moving through.

Highs Sunday will drop back into the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers linger through Monday morning with highs remaining in the 50s to low 60s.

Warm weather then quickly returns with highs back in the 70s and even 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.