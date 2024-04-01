Weather Forecast: Sunshine to start the week and rain to end it

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build for western Montana through Tuesday.

Highs are approaching 60° today and will approach 70° Tuesday.

Things begin to change on Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

This front will impact Northwest Montana first by late morning then slowly slide south through the day.

As the front moves through expect rain showers along with breezy winds. Highs drop into the 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

Rain showers will continue Thursday and Friday as an active weather pattern sets up to end the week.

The highs will be in the low to mid-50s on both days.

Another cold front will move through Friday night into the weekend.

This will drop high temperatures back to the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect valleys to see rain/snow showers during this time with snow returning to mountain passes.

