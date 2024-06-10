Weather Forecast: Sunshine with 70s and 80s this week

MISSOULA — After some nice rain showers Sunday night, high pressure quickly builds for the rest of the week.

Highs will be running in the 70s to low 80s through Friday with sunny skies overhead.

If we are looking for the coolest day of the week, highs will be in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday.

A pattern change will set up by the weekend as a low pressure system approaches the west coast of the United States from the Pacific Ocean.

We are looking to stay mostly dry on Saturday as highs drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain showers will then develop on Sunday and continue through the middle part of next week.

High temperatures during this time will be running in the 60s.

