Weather Forecast: Surprise! More rain today

MISSOULA — Widespread showers around western Montana this morning will slowly shift to primarily impact northwest Montana this afternoon. West-central and southwest Montana should be able to briefly dry out during this time with highs again in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will again feature some scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. However, these do not look to be as widespread compared to what we have seen so far this week.

Looking at temperatures, Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next cold front will then move through Saturday night into Sunday. This will be a fairly strong system with widespread moderate to heavy rain moving in Saturday night. Behind the cold front high temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday.

Scattered showers will then continue through Monday and Tuesday of next week before we finally start to dry things out by the end of the week.