Weather Forecast: System brushes southwest Montana into early Thursday

MISSOULA - A low pressure system will pass to our south and east on Wednesday into early Thursday, with chances of mountain snow and valley rain for southwest Montana. Elsewhere, expect mostly cloudy skies (mostly sunny in Northwest Montana with highs in the low 50s.

Weather Forecast: 10.15.25

Weak ridging will allow for lots of sunshine on Thursday after patchy, morning fog. Highs will top out in the mid-50s to low 60s.

A northwesterly flow on Friday will allow a few mountain snow showers to develop with otherwise partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s… drier with partly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As of now, a trough looks to move into the northern Rockies late Saturday with isolated showers possible during the evening… better chance for more widespread mountain snow and valley rain Sunday into Monday with highs dropping into the 40s by Monday.

