Weather Forecast: Temperatures continue to heat up Tuesday

MISSOULA — As high pressure continues to build, temperatures will warm another 5 degrees or so from yesterday. Expect highs in the 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Record breaking heat is still expected Wednesday and Thursday across the northern Rockies with the warmest day coming Thursday. Expect temperatures to range mostly in the upper 80s to mid 90s for western Montana and 90s to low 100s for central Idaho. Areas around Troy, Libby and Trout Creek could even see temperatures approach 100 degrees by Thursday.

Temperatures will cool a bit Friday, however, still remain very warm as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler air will begin moving in for the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday. There will be a chance to see some showers or thunderstorms develop Sunday, however, as of now these appear to by very light with little rain expected.