Weather Forecast: Temperatures continue to warm

MISSOULA — Temperatures continue to warm Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to mid-60s. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies and some breezy winds to develop in the afternoon.

The warmest temperatures come Thursday and Friday as highs warm into the 70s.

However, there wont be much sunshine with these warm temperatures as cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure will start to break down leading to another increase in winds during the afternoon.

Cooler air will move in for the weekend as a cold front moves through. Highs will drop into the low to mid-60s Saturday and upper 50s to low 60s Sunday.

The chance of rain showers will return as well, however, showers look to be very isolated and unfortunately not a lot of precipitation is expected.

The best chance for seeing some light rain showers looks to come on Sunday.