Weather Forecast: Temperatures heating up

MISSOULA — We are looking at a great afternoon for any 4th of July plans. Highs are running in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny skies overhead.

Temperatures will continue to warm Friday into the weekend with highs ranging in the low to upper 80s Friday and Saturday then mid-80s to low 90s Sunday.

The only slight change to the forecast comes Saturday morning as a weak weather system will pass through central and eastern Montana.

The only impacts this will bring us in Western Montana are more clouds and maybe a scattered shower Saturday morning. These will be possible in northwest Montana.

This all quickly clears with sunny skies by the afternoon.

We will see the first heat wave of the year next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the western half of the United States.

As high pressure continues to build, temperatures will warm well into the 90s and even 100s by the middle part of next week.

