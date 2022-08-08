Weather Forecast: Temperatures heating up this week

MISSOULA — Very hot weather is expected this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern Rockies.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s.

Temperatures remain hot through this week with highs topping out in the low to upper 90s.

Along with the heat, we are looking at a chance for thunderstorms to develop Wednesday. Showers and storms will be isolated, however, models are showing that all of western Montana will have a chance to see these develop.