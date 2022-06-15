Weather Forecast: Temperatures quickly warming

MISSOULA — As high pressure builds temperatures will warm quickly to end the week. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s Wednesday then 80s and even some 90s Thursday and Friday with the warmest day coming Friday.

A low pressure system will once again move through this upcoming weekend. As it approaches western Montana Saturday, scattered thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm Saturday topping out in the 70s to low 80s.

The low pressure will then bring rain showers and cooler temperatures back to start next week. Highs drop into the low to mid 60s Sunday and upper 50s to low 60s Monday. Expect scattered rain showers both those days.

Temperatures will then warm back up with highs returning to the 70s Tuesday and this looks to continue through the rest of next week.

