Weather Forecast: Temperatures remain cold this week

MISSOULA — Another chilly day Wednesday with highs again around 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal normal. Expect another breezy day with wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Starting this evening and continuing through Friday, several weak storm systems will move through the northern Rockies bringing quick bursts of light snow. In between these snow showers expect mostly cloudy skies with highs remaining below normal through the rest of the week.

On Saturday, models are coming into better agreement for a stronger storm system to move into western Montana. Mountains will see moderate snow while valleys see snow or a rain/snow mix. It's to early to talk about snow totals, however, accumulating snow does look likely in the valleys Saturday into Sunday morning.

Temperatures do look to slowly warm up moving into next week with highs making a return the 50s by Monday.