Weather Forecast: Temperatures slowly warm this weekend

Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 25, 2022
MISSOULA — High pressure moves in for the weekend bringing dry and warmer air. Highs will return to the upper 30s and 40s by Sunday.

Next week, a wet and mild weather pattern will set up bringing precipitation from the Pacific Ocean. Mountain snow and valley rain/snow will start Monday and be possible each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will be running around 5-8 degrees above average with highs ranging in the low to upper 40s.

By next weekend and continuing into the following week, a colder weather pattern will return to the northern Rockies. This lower high temperatures to around 5-8 degrees below average with highs generally topping out in the low to mid 30s.

