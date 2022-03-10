Weather Forecast: Temperatures slowly warming

MISSOULA — Another very cold morning is being felt across western Montana with temperatures hovering around zero or below zero. Expect another chilly day with highs only in the 20s to low 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm a bit Friday topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s then even warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week the northern Rockies will see a mild and active weather pattern with mountain snow and valley rain/snow.

Valleys will see precipitation start Sunday morning as snow or a rain/snow mix then transition to all rain by the afternoon. Mountains will see precipitation fall as all wet snow.

After just a few light showers Monday, another "atmospheric river" looks to set up Tuesday into Wednesday transporting moisture from the Pacific Ocean into western Montana. When this happens valleys see milder temperatures and rain showers while mountains pick up heavy wet snow. We'll continue to monitor this set up and bring updates over the next few days.