Weather Forecast: Temperatures to reach triple-digits

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - Today, temperatures will soar to around 100º for most of western Montana.

To keep cool, wear light, breezy clothing, stay inside during the afternoon and early evening, and use cool rags or washcloths on your neck and wrists.

Monsoon moisture will arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

These storms will be accompanied by wind flows going over the Divide.

The winds and possible lightning do not bode well for the current wildfire situation, but the rainfall may counteract the potential fire starters.

Areas south of Missoula along the northern border of Idaho will see the highest precipitation totals.

These summer storms will finally dissipate Friday.

Temperatures will then cool down slightly into the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, we are still experiencing an above-average summer with continual heat waves.